WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced a total of $843,870,238 in federal funding to support COVID-19 testing and vaccination distribution in Illinois. The funding is being awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as directed by the recently enacted Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“This federal funding for COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution will provide essential support for our public health infrastructure as we confront one of the greatest public health undertakings in American history. It will help ensure Illinois can successfully and equitably deliver the vaccine to people in every corner of our state, and expand our testing efforts,” Durbin said. “We have more work to do, and Senator Duckworth and I remain committed to supporting Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot and providing our health departments and experts with the federal funding needed to get through this crisis.”

“Our state has now surpassed one million total COVID-19 cases, making it clear that we have more work to do to get to the other side of this crisis,” Duckworth said. “That work will need to include more widespread testing and vaccinations, and today’s federal investment is crucial to helping facilitate testing and distribute those vaccines efficiently and equitably across Illinois. I’ll keep working alongside Senator Durbin and state and local health officials to support Illinoisans, especially those from hard-hit communities, in slowing the spread of this deadly virus.”

