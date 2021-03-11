WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Metro East communities will receive a total of $8.5 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for affordable housing and homelessness programs.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home,” Durbin said. “These federal programs are critically important to addressing homelessness and housing insecurity throughout the Metro East, especially at a time when so many are facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19. I will continue working alongside Senator Duckworth to bring federal resources to communities in need during this challenging time.”

“Children and families in need across the Metro East rely on programs like these—especially during this public health and economic crisis—to help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to advocate for federal funding that will help ensure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable housing they need.”

Community Development Block Grants

The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) program provides annual grants to states and local units of government to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income individuals. The following communities will receive CDBG funding:

Madison County: $2,947,494

St. Clair County: $3,600,459

HOME Investment Partnerships Program

The HOME Investment Partnerships program helps to expand the supply of decent, affordable housing to low- and very low-income families by providing grants to states and local governments to fund housing programs that meet local needs and priorities. The following communities will receive HOME funding:

Madison County: $973,905

St. Clair County: $1,038,040

