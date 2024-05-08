Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $150M to Improve Housing Across Local Communities Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $150,346,316 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate, and modernize the public housing in their communities. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “A thriving community begins with a safe and secure place to call home,” said Durbin. “Public housing authorities are the instruments of change that help stabilize neighborhoods that have weathered storms of neglect, providing residents with the resources they need to survive.” “Access to safe and dependable public housing is critically important for families all across Illinois,” Duckworth said. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to advocate for federal funding that helps ensure local housing authorities have the resources they need to support and update the facilities in their communities and support residents in need.” The following public housing authorities will receive funding: Housing Authority of Johnson County $201,513

Housing Authority of Gallatin County $290,330

Housing Authority of the County of Jackson $2,632,236

Housing Authority of Pulaski County $366,418

Massac County Housing Authority $587,701

Housing Authority of the City of Marion $1,105,081

Housing Authority County of Saline $1,589,006

Housing Authority of Pope County $307,913

Housing Authority of the County of Hardin $406,567

Housing Authority of the County of Williamson $2,332,025

Alexander County Housing Authority $1,588,843

Housing Authority of the County of Union $1,127,821

Housing Authority of the County of Franklin $2,322,592

Housing Authority of Jefferson County $1,040,584

Housing Authority of the County of Wabash $335,633

Hamilton County Housing Authority $212,245

Clay County Housing Authority $517,836

Housing Authority of the County of Wayne $553,253

Perry County Housing Authority $1,040,247

White County Housing Authority $288,358

Edwards County Housing Authority $124,870

Housing Authority of Marion County $1,588,141

Springfield Housing Authority $2,459,410

Scott County Housing Authority $266,831

Logan County Housing Authority $478,352

Morgan County Housing Authority $1,364,133

Macoupin County Housing Authority $1,393,831

The Housing Authority of the County of Cass $146,026

Housing Authority of the County of Shelby $283,195

Decatur Housing Authority $1,983,083

Housing Authority of the County of Cumberland $244,152

Housing Authority of the County of Richland $196,472

Housing Authority of the County of Clark $234,836

Housing Authority of the County of Lawrence $414,278

Effingham County Housing Authority $286,777

Housing Authority of the County of Brown $152,199

Hancock County Housing Authority $75,686

Housing Authority of Adams County $331,326

Pike County Housing Authority $594,613

Quincy Housing Authority $1,373,072

Housing Authority of the County of Bond $405,948

Madison County Housing Authority $563,235

Randolph County Housing Authority $569,518

St. Clair County Housing Authority $3,488,889

The Housing Authority of City of East St. Louis $6,711,716

Housing Authority of Greene County $270,107

Housing Authority of the County of Jersey $344,274

Montgomery County Housing Authority $473,946

Housing Authority of Calhoun County $127,477

Granite City Housing Authority $950,788

Housing Authority - City of Alton $988,055

Housing Authority of Edgar County $546,436

Housing Authority County of Coles $543,898

Housing Authority of Piatt County $217,043

The Housing Authority of The City of Danville $2,285,013

Livingston County Housing Authority $752,677

DeWitt County Housing Authority $773,414

Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington $1,845,231

Peoria Housing Authority $2,213,739

Housing Authority of the City of Pekin $411,322

Woodford County Housing Authority $124,479

Fulton County Housing Authority $996,167

Warren County Housing Authority $890,701

Housing Authority of the County of McDonough $944,880

The Housing Authority of Henry County $1,339,469

Knox County Housing Authority $1,553,204

Bureau County Housing Authority $745,480

Housing Authority for LaSalle County $2,990,249

Moline Housing Authority $1,312,339

Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County $1,484,129

Mercer County Housing Authority $137,911

Housing Authority of the City of Rock Island $794,607

Rockford Housing Authority $6,141,433

Winnebago County Housing Authority $671,814

Carroll County Housing Authority $221,860

Whiteside County Housing Authority $989,487

Ogle County Housing Authority $640,994

Housing Authority of the County of Jo Daviess $252,375

Housing Authority of the City of Freeport $1,044,810

Lee County Housing Authority $570,609

Housing Authority of the County of Ford $172,496

Kankakee County Housing Authority $755,360

Chicago Housing Authority $58,334,323

Housing Authority Cook County $769,212

Housing Authority of the City of Aurora $2,064,809

Housing Authority of Joliet $2,680,885

Housing Authority of the Village of Oak Park $360,612

Housing Authority of The County of DeKalb $974,985

Housing Authority of the City of Waukegan $1,130,653

Housing Authority of the City of North Chicago $236,450

Housing Authority of the County of Lake $1,629,704

McHenry County Housing Authority $69,619