Durbin, Duckworth Announce More Than $150M to Improve Housing Across Local Communities
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced $150,346,316 through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to public housing authorities to build, renovate, and modernize the public housing in their communities.
“A thriving community begins with a safe and secure place to call home,” said Durbin. “Public housing authorities are the instruments of change that help stabilize neighborhoods that have weathered storms of neglect, providing residents with the resources they need to survive.”
“Access to safe and dependable public housing is critically important for families all across Illinois,” Duckworth said. “Along with Senator Durbin, I’m proud to advocate for federal funding that helps ensure local housing authorities have the resources they need to support and update the facilities in their communities and support residents in need.”
The following public housing authorities will receive funding:
- Housing Authority of Johnson County $201,513
- Housing Authority of Gallatin County $290,330
- Housing Authority of the County of Jackson $2,632,236
- Housing Authority of Pulaski County $366,418
- Massac County Housing Authority $587,701
- Housing Authority of the City of Marion $1,105,081
- Housing Authority County of Saline $1,589,006
- Housing Authority of Pope County $307,913
- Housing Authority of the County of Hardin $406,567
- Housing Authority of the County of Williamson $2,332,025
- Alexander County Housing Authority $1,588,843
- Housing Authority of the County of Union $1,127,821
- Housing Authority of the County of Franklin $2,322,592
- Housing Authority of Jefferson County $1,040,584
- Housing Authority of the County of Wabash $335,633
- Hamilton County Housing Authority $212,245
- Clay County Housing Authority $517,836
- Housing Authority of the County of Wayne $553,253
- Perry County Housing Authority $1,040,247
- White County Housing Authority $288,358
- Edwards County Housing Authority $124,870
- Housing Authority of Marion County $1,588,141
- Springfield Housing Authority $2,459,410
- Scott County Housing Authority $266,831
- Logan County Housing Authority $478,352
- Morgan County Housing Authority $1,364,133
- Macoupin County Housing Authority $1,393,831
- The Housing Authority of the County of Cass $146,026
- Housing Authority of the County of Shelby $283,195
- Decatur Housing Authority $1,983,083
- Housing Authority of the County of Cumberland $244,152
- Housing Authority of the County of Richland $196,472
- Housing Authority of the County of Clark $234,836
- Housing Authority of the County of Lawrence $414,278
- Effingham County Housing Authority $286,777
- Housing Authority of the County of Brown $152,199
- Hancock County Housing Authority $75,686
- Housing Authority of Adams County $331,326
- Pike County Housing Authority $594,613
- Quincy Housing Authority $1,373,072
- Housing Authority of the County of Bond $405,948
- Madison County Housing Authority $563,235
- Randolph County Housing Authority $569,518
- St. Clair County Housing Authority $3,488,889
- The Housing Authority of City of East St. Louis $6,711,716
- Housing Authority of Greene County $270,107
- Housing Authority of the County of Jersey $344,274
- Montgomery County Housing Authority $473,946
- Housing Authority of Calhoun County $127,477
- Granite City Housing Authority $950,788
- Housing Authority - City of Alton $988,055
- Housing Authority of Edgar County $546,436
- Housing Authority County of Coles $543,898
- Housing Authority of Piatt County $217,043
- The Housing Authority of The City of Danville $2,285,013
- Livingston County Housing Authority $752,677
- DeWitt County Housing Authority $773,414
- Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington $1,845,231
- Peoria Housing Authority $2,213,739
- Housing Authority of the City of Pekin $411,322
- Woodford County Housing Authority $124,479
- Fulton County Housing Authority $996,167
- Warren County Housing Authority $890,701
- Housing Authority of the County of McDonough $944,880
- The Housing Authority of Henry County $1,339,469
- Knox County Housing Authority $1,553,204
- Bureau County Housing Authority $745,480
- Housing Authority for LaSalle County $2,990,249
- Moline Housing Authority $1,312,339
- Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County $1,484,129
- Mercer County Housing Authority $137,911
- Housing Authority of the City of Rock Island $794,607
- Rockford Housing Authority $6,141,433
- Winnebago County Housing Authority $671,814
- Carroll County Housing Authority $221,860
- Whiteside County Housing Authority $989,487
- Ogle County Housing Authority $640,994
- Housing Authority of the County of Jo Daviess $252,375
- Housing Authority of the City of Freeport $1,044,810
- Lee County Housing Authority $570,609
- Housing Authority of the County of Ford $172,496
- Kankakee County Housing Authority $755,360
- Chicago Housing Authority $58,334,323
- Housing Authority Cook County $769,212
- Housing Authority of the City of Aurora $2,064,809
- Housing Authority of Joliet $2,680,885
- Housing Authority of the Village of Oak Park $360,612
- Housing Authority of The County of DeKalb $974,985
- Housing Authority of the City of Waukegan $1,130,653
- Housing Authority of the City of North Chicago $236,450
- Housing Authority of the County of Lake $1,629,704
- McHenry County Housing Authority $69,619
