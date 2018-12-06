WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that the City of Springfield has been awarded $22 million in federal funding for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. Today’s investment, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) BUILD grant program, will support the replacement of the existing single track bridge with two new double track bridges over both 5th and 6th Streets to accommodate the expanded corridor.

“This important investment will not only improve rail speed and service reliability, it will help keep passengers, drivers, and pedestrians safe. It also creates good paying jobs for the people of Springfield,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I are proud to support this improvement project, and will continue advocating for strong investments in Illinois’ transportation infrastructure.”

“This federal investment will upgrade a critical link in our state’s rail network to improve reliability and safety for both passengers and freight service,” said Duckworth. “I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin to make sure Springfield and other communities all across Illinois receive the federal support they need to create good-paying jobs and ensure safer transit for local community members.”

Today’s funding will support an independent, usable segment of the overall Chicago to St. Louis High Speed Rail (HSR) Program, which will lead to reduced travel times, greater reliability, and expanded ridership in this heavily traveled corridor. Improving the Chicago to St. Louis HSR corridor will increase track capacity, improve grade crossing safety, alleviate east-west congestion in Springfield, improve community livability by eliminating train horn noise, support increased commercial activity, and create meaningful jobs.

In 2017, Durbin and Duckworth announced the release of $16 million in previously awarded federal funding for the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. And in 2013, Durbin announced an additional $14.4 million DOT grant for the project.

