WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today announced that Scott Air Force Base/MidAmerica Airport has been awarded $12.6 million in federal grant funding to support the final phase of the airport’s terminal expansion project. The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and federal COVID-19 relief packages.

“Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success, especially as communities recover from the effects of COVID-19,” Durbin said. “This funding will help modernize MidAmerica Airport and create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers. I will continue working with Senator Duckworth to ensure Illinois communities have access to these federal funds.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“MidAmerica Airport is an important economic engine for the Metro East, and investments in our airports are critical to keeping travelers safe and creating good paying jobs,” Duckworth said. “I am proud to continue working with Senator Durbin to help ensure our aviation and transportation systems have the support necessary throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

More like this: