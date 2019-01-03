WASHINGTON—U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the Senate unanimously confirmed the nomination of John Milhiser to serve as the United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. Mr. Milhiser has been serving as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District since October 31.

“We are pleased that the Senate has unanimously confirmed John Milhiser’s nomination to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. Mr. Milhiser has served the people of Sangamon County as State’s Attorney for nearly eight years and he has stepped up to serve as U.S. Attorney on an acting basis. We expect him to continue to be a diligent, thoughtful, and principled U.S. Attorney. We look forward to working with him in this role.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In May 2017, Durbin and Duckworth announced the formation of three screening committees to assist them in evaluating candidates for vacant U.S. Attorney, U.S. Marshal, and federal judgeship positions in Illinois. The task of the screening committees is to review and vet candidates for the vacancies and advise the senators regarding the candidates’ qualifications and fitness for the position.

More like this: