WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) spoke by phone with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss avenues to reopen key Gaza hospitals under the supervision of a credible, neutral third party in order to help innocent civilians caught in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I had a productive conversation with Secretary General Guterres about efforts to alleviate suffering of innocents caught in the conflict in Gaza,” said Durbin. “In particular, we discussed options for helping reopen secured Gaza hospitals under the supervision of a neutral third party that could allow for the treatment of civilians to resume. Any such move will require all sides to agree to end hostilities in and around the hospitals, which I hope can occur without delay.”

Earlier this week, Durbin took to the Senate floor to call for the reopening of Gaza hospitals, emphasizing that innocent civilians should not be left without access to proper medical treatment. In his remarks, Durbin also called on Congress to pass President Biden’s emergency supplemental request, which includes emergency funds for Ukraine, Israel, the Indo-Pacific, and humanitarian crises.

