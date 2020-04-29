SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke with members of the Illinois Broadcasters Association about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on local radio and television broadcasters, including the loss of revenue from advertising, federal relief efforts for small businesses, and the industry’s role in continuing to inform Illinois residents about the resources available through the CARES Act.

“Our local broadcasters play a critical role during this coronavirus pandemic by keeping Illinoisans informed and up-to-date with the latest guidelines on how to protect ourselves and our families against the spread of this virus,” said Durbin. “I’ll continue to work alongside the Illinois Broadcasters Association to help keep local radio and television broadcasters on-air during this financially difficult time.”

Last week, Durbin signed onto a letter to the Office of Management and Budget urging it to work with federal agencies to purchase airtime on local stations for federal advertising campaigns on the 2020 Census and public health announcements.

