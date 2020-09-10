WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today discussed Illinois National Guard operations with Army General Dan Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Durbin asked Hokanson about his priorities as National Guard Chief, including whether the Guard plans to implement a new flying mission for Springfield 183rd. Durbin also discussed active National Guard operations, which has included Guardsmen on duty in the United States for COVID-19 response, civil demonstrations, and natural disaster response.

“I don’t know if there has been a time in our history where more members of the National Guard have been deployed inside the United States to respond to so many crises. The men and women of our National Guard are being called into action to help states like Illinois with the pandemic and to respond to natural disasters. It was good to speak with General Hokanson today about his goals for the Guard, Springfield 183rd, and other issues that will directly impact Illinois,” Durbin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: