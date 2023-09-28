WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe to discuss fortifying electric vehicle infrastructure and maintaining Illinois’ position as a leader in electric vehicle production. During their meeting, Durbin also urged Mr. Scaringe to support any unionization efforts taken up by the more than 7,800 Rivian employees as UAW members nationwide strike for better pay and benefits. Durbin has been a steadfast champion of unionization efforts, showing his support for UAW workers by visiting a picket line in Bolingbrook, Illinois, earlier this week.

“Rivian took a chance on Normal, Illinois, and it has paid off. Illinois is a leader in electric vehicle production, but only because of the unrelenting efforts of Rivian and its employees,” said Durbin. “In meeting with Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe today, I reiterated my support for the company’s mission while reminding Mr. Scaringe that Rivian employees deserve the benefits and security offered by a union if they so choose.”

In 2016, Rivian bought the shuttered Mitsubishi plant in Normal, Illinois. The plant underwent a $1.2 billion renovation and now employs more than 7,800 workers.

