SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke by phone with Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association (IHLA) Chair Jerome Cataldo and American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) CEO Chip Rodgers about the next COVID-19 relief package and how to provide additional relief to better meet the needs of the hospitality industry and the greater economy. On the call, Durbin discussed his continued support for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), including the Prioritized Paycheck Protection (P4) Act, which would provide a second PPP loan to hardest hit borrowers, and offering tax relief to help keep workers connected to their jobs by expanding the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). "With Americans forgoing their summer vacations and staying home for the safety of their families and their neighbors, the hotel industry has taken a major hit during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Durbin. "Hotels are struggling to keep their doors open and their employees on the payroll. Congress must get back to work to provide the fiscal relief and support necessary to address this economic crisis brought about by this pandemic before it is too late."