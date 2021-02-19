SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with representatives of the Illinois AFL-CIO executive committee. Durbin discussed the importance of passing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and his support for federal assistance for COBRA health coverage, strengthening unemployment insurance, and providing state and local governments financial assistance for lost revenue.

“We are in a dire economic situation, with millions of workers having been laid off and needing assistance to make ends meet. To address the serious health and economic consequences of this pandemic, we must pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. I also support federal assistance for COBRA so laid off workers can remain on their employer health insurance at no cost during this national public health crisis. Workers and their families are making incredible sacrifices every day, and Congress has to deliver big and bold assistance that can help protect their livelihoods,” Durbin said.

