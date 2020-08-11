SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today joined a call with members of the St. Louis Regional Chamber to discuss the latest on negotiations to pass an additional COVID-19 relief bill, including unemployment insurance, small business assistance, and protecting the United States Postal Service (USPS). Durbin shared his support for maintaining the $600 per week federal enhanced unemployment benefits and his recent letter to the USPS Postmaster General DeJoy urging him to take corrective action against the recent operational changes, including the elimination of overtime and a reduction in mail sorting and processing hours, which have led to significant delays in the delivery of letters and packages to Illinoisans.

“Families across Illinois and the Metro East region need continued federal support as we weather the economic and public health consequences of this pandemic. Congress must come together and pass meaningful legislation that helps keep small businesses afloat, helps people pay their rent or mortgages, and provides enhanced unemployment benefits to the millions who have lost jobs as a result of this pandemic. I told the St. Louis Regional Chamber that my office is ready to assist in any way we can as we navigate the weeks and months ahead,” Durbin said.

