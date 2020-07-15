SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, spoke with the Illinois Corn Growers Association today to discuss his support for farmers during the COVID-19 crisis, including assistance in rebuilding locks and dams, restoring strong ethanol production, and improving export markets. During the call, Durbin talked about the distribution to date of more than $5 billion in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments to livestock and row crop farmers experiencing financial hardship.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted Illinois’ agricultural sector and hurt ethanol production, yet President Trump continues to allow oil companies to stop blending ethanol and turn away from farmers struggling against shifts in consumer demands and pricing. I will continue to work in the Senate to prioritize federal assistance to Illinois farmers as they deal with the ramifications of a global pandemic and a President that refuses to look out for their farms,” said Durbin.

Durbin supports Illinois ethanol producers and is a cosponsor of the Renewable Fuel Feedstock Reimbursement Act of 2020, which would assist ethanol plants by providing a partial reimbursement for corn feedstock purchased earlier this year.

