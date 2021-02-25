WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on his Senate colleagues to support President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which would deliver economic relief to American families and small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is a historic legislative package designed to change the course of the pandemic, get students back to school, give families and businesses a bridge to an economic recovery, and invest in advancing racial equity.

“It’s [the American Rescue Plan] needed now, and it needs to be an investment we make because if we don’t break the back of this pandemic, we’re not going to get this economy reopened again, we’re not going to get our kids back in school, we’re not going to get to see our grandkids the way we want to… and we’re not going to see America return to what we all desperately want it to return to,” Durbin said. “We are at a time of a national challenge and a national crisis. We have a President who is facing it squarely, taking it on, accepting responsibility, and asking for our help. Can we do anything less?”

During his speech, Durbin also spoke about his support for raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 to help more families make ends meet, expand economic opportunity, and help build an economy that works for all families, not just the wealthiest few. This measure is included in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

“How many times do all of us give speeches about inequality in America and why we have got to do better for the working people? We do it all the time. And everybody knows it’s a fact. Wages in America, salaries have not kept up. People at the top have done quite well… but those at the bottom have struggled to get by,” Durbin said. “So when President Biden talks about us reopening the conversation about our federal minimum wage, it is long overdue.”

