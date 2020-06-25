WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today commemorated Pride Month and urged his Senate colleagues to continue to work for equal justice under the law during this historic moment of change in America. Durbin urged his colleagues to finally pass the Equality Act, speak out against efforts to discriminate against LGBTQ Americans, and recognize the importance of the racial justice movement by implementing policies that can end state-sanctioned violence and oppression against Black and Brown Americans. Durbin also commended the tireless work of LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter advocates who have taken to the streets, in the past and present, to speak out for justice and equality under the law.

“James Baldwin, a brilliant writer, thinker, gay Black man warned us that, ‘Nothing can be changed until it is faced,’” Durbin said. “The protests today against the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery, Laquan McDonald, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, and so many other Black men, women, and children are in fact a tipping point. Let's not look away from this historic moment of change. Let the Senate join on the right side of history. Let's not let a setback – a procedural setback on the floor of the Senate – stop us from finding some common ground to move forward. Let us acknowledge the rightness of this month's Supreme Court decision and pass the Equality Act to make it plain that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal and will not be tolerated, not just at place of employment but all across America in every walk of life.”

