CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today called on U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign after a jury of his peers found him guilty on all counts in a federal bribery case:

"As Leader Schumer appropriately said, Senator Menendez should do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign."