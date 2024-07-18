Durbin Calls On Sen. Menendez To Resign After Guilty Conviction
Emily Hampsten
July 18, 2024 3:45 PM
CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today called on U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign after a jury of his peers found him guilty on all counts in a federal bribery case:
“As Leader Schumer appropriately said, Senator Menendez should do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign.”