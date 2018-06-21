WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on Senate Republicans to have the courage to speak up against the Trump Administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border. Durbin made remarks with other members of the Democratic Leadership outside the Senate chamber. President Trump will huddle with Congressional Republicans on Capitol Hill later today.

“The President with his lying tweets. The Attorney General hiding behind his Bible. The Secretary of DHS who now must live for the rest of her public life with her performance yesterday. Thank goodness some senators are speaking up… Some Republican senators are starting to speak up, but where they need to speak up is this afternoon, right here in the Capitol. When this president comes to the Capitol, the Republican senators who find this unacceptable, un-American, and disgusting have to tell the President that. Be unafraid of what Breitbart’s going to say tomorrow. Be unafraid of what the right-wingers are going to do to them in the next primary. If they truly believe this is reprehensible and shameful, will they have the courage to stand up to this president and tell him, right here in this Capitol this afternoon? That’s what it comes down to. That’s how this can come to an end before the end of this day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: