WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today called on his colleagues to support two judicial nominees who are being considered on the Senate floor this week: Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, nominated to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals; and Judge Deborah Boardman, nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

“Ms. Candace Jackson-Akiwumi spent ten years as a federal public defender. She defended hundreds of indigent clients at every stage of the legal process. She is a real lawyer. She knows that courtroom inside and out and she knows the legal process as well,” Durbin said. “Ms. Jackson-Akiwumi’s experience will be an asset in the Seventh Circuit.”

Durbin continued, “[Boardman] spent 11 years as a federal public defender herself… She’s a dedicated public servant and I hope my colleagues will support her.”

