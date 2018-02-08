WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the agreement reached between Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

I applaud the leaders for coming together to reach a budget agreement that secures critical investments in children’s and community health, our national security, and a host of America’s other priorities. It’s the first glimmer of bipartisanship that I hope will end the destructive cycle of temporary spending measures that have had Washington lurching from crisis to crisis for more than a year. It also opens the door for floor debate on the Dream Act to fix the crisis that President Trump created by shutting down DACA. Senator McConnell has guaranteed a fair and open process for Senators to finally act to protect Dreamers, and I am ready for that fight.

