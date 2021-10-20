WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke on the Senate floor about the promising developments stemming from President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine policy. Over the past month, coronavirus case numbers have fallen by more than 40 percent as the average number of daily vaccinations has increased by more than 25 percent.

“Millions of American families have already suffered the consequences of vaccine denial, deception, and inaction. A report released earlier this month found that, since June, nearly 100,000 American lives could have been saved if there were more vaccinations. But we can save the next 100,000 lives in America if we rally behind the President’s call for a vaccine policy,” said Durbin. “The American people are already with him. A majority of people support mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and up. Business owners across the country have followed President Biden’s lead by instituting their own vaccine mandates. They’ve helped increase their vaccination rates by more than 20 percent.”

Durbin went on to call out the dangerous apathy and refusal by Republican lawmakers’ to support commonsense public health measures to beat COVID-19, despite the clear evidence that the President’s approach is saving lives. Durbin cited statistics showing that the 24 states with Republican Attorneys General threatening to sue President Biden over vaccine policies collectively have lower vaccination rates and a death rate nearly three times higher than the rest of the country between June 15 and September 15.

“President Biden’s vaccine policy is supported by parents and business owners alike because they recognize a very simple truth: the only way to keep our kids in school, keep our economy on the road to recovery, and stop the spread of this deadly virus is vaccination. A do-nothing strategy is deadly and disastrous for our economy. Yet, that is exactly what many of our Republican colleagues continue to propose that we do – nothing,” Durbin concluded.

Video of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here .

