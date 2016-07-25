Durbin announces more than $5 million for maternal, child health Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Illinois Department of Public Health $5,265,846 to improve health outcomes in women and children. Today’s funding will support efforts by the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Office of Women’s Health and Family Services to improve health care access and provide preventive services for women, children, and adolescents. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! “We must ensure that all Illinois families have access to quality health care. Though we’ve made great strides with the passage of the Affordable Care Act, more can be done to keep Illinoisans healthy,” said Durbin. “I am proud to support HHS and the Illinois Department of Health in their mission to address health disparities in our state, especially for women and children.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip