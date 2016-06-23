WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $17,300,456 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for HIV assistance programs in Illinois. Today’s funding, awarded through the Ryan White Care Act Part B, will allow the Illinois Department of Health to provide comprehensive medical care and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS.

“This critical investment supports valuable patient care and is key for improving health outcomes in medically underserved communities,” said Durbin. “I commend HHS and Illinois Department of Health for their continued commitment to Illinoisans living with HIV and AIDS.”

The Ryan White Care Act Part B grant program provides funding to states and territories to improve the quality, availability, and organization of HIV health care and support services. Services supported under this grant include AIDS drug assistance, oral health care, health insurance premium and cost-sharing assistance, hospice care, mental health services, and outpatient substance abuse care.

