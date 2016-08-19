Durbin announces more than $14 million to safeguard Illinois emergency communications Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $ 14,025,250 in federal funding to relocate the Illinois Emergency Management Agency’s communications from its current network to a nationwide public safety broadband network, ensuring emergency communications remain reliable and secure. This grant award, provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology, will help Illinois relocate and reprogram its public safety communications systems on other frequencies allocated by the FCC without interruption. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! “This is an important investment in Illinois’ ability to effectively respond to emergencies and protect residents. It will help ensure that when emergencies occur in our state, state authorities and first responders can communicate effectively and also notify the public,” said Durbin. “I will continue to work to make sure that Illinois has access to the best resources and equipment in the event of an emergency." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip