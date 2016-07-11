Durbin announces more than $1.3 Million to support seasonal farmworkers Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Labor will award the Illinois Migrant Council $1,393,708 to provide job training and housing assistance to seasonal farmworkers and their families. Today’s funding will help agricultural workers in Illinois attain employment stability, learn new skills, and gain better housing options. A total of $81 million in funding was awarded nationwide under the Department of Labor’s National Farmworker Jobs Program. “This investment is good news for farmworkers and agricultural producers across Illinois,” said Durbin. “It helps ensure that our state has a highly-skilled agricultural workforce, and it honors our promise that those who help bring food to our tables shouldn’t have to struggle to put food on theirs.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip