WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced more than $107 million in federal funding to improve emergency preparedness across Illinois. In fiscal year 2016, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded state and local authorities, transportation agencies, and port facility operators in Illinois preparedness grants totaling $107,952,308 to prevent and respond to acts of terrorism and other hazards.

“The recent string of horrific terror attacks around the world has underscored a grim reality—we must ensure that Illinois is prepared to address emergency events, including preventing and responding to acts of terrorism,” said Durbin. “This funding will help provide state and local agencies as well as transportation authorities with the necessary tools to keep Illinois residents, visitors, and businesses safe.”

Under this announcement, the State of Illinois was awarded the following grants:

State Homeland Security Grant: $16,408,500 to support the implementation of state homeland security strategies to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic events;

Under this announcement, the following state and local agencies and facility operators were awarded Port Security Grants to help implement Area Maritime Transportation Security Plans and facility security plans:

Illinois State Police: $49,595

$49,595 East Moline Fire Department: $148,547

$148,547 Apex Oil Company, Inc: $350,844

$350,844 Chicago Fire Department: $90,000

$90,000 Chicago Police Department: $158,724

$158,724 IMTT Holdings, LLC: $76,892

$76,892 Will County Emergency Management Agency: $24,459

$24,459 Will County Sheriff’s Office: $16,000

$16,000 Illinois State Police: $18,000

Under this announcement, the following transportation agencies were awarded Transit Security Grants to enhance security measures at critical transit infrastructure:

Chicago Transit Authority: $5,591,730

$5,591,730 Northeast Illinois Commuter Railroad Corporation: $3,733,330

