Durbin announces federal funding for rural development projects in Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $22,527,700 in federal funding, including $5,107,700 in grant awards, to support rural development projects across Illinois. Today’s funding, provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development grant and loan programs, will support water and waste infrastructure projects, small business initiatives and local economic development. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “This funding will help boost small and new businesses in Illinois,” said Durbin. “This means new opportunities for those looking to start a business and new jobs for residents. I will continue working to ensure that our state’s rural communities have access to the critical federal investments that drive economic growth.” Under this announcement, the following agencies and organizations will receive funding: Village of Aroma Park: Loan of $1,420,000 and grant of $1,000,000 to replace deteriorating iron ductile force sewer main with PVC piping.





St. Clair Special Emergency Services Association: Grant of $24,700 to purchase a new emergency response vehicle.





Village of Energy: Direct loan of $205,000 to resurface 4,100 feet of East College Street.





Pulaski County : Grant of $5,500 for communication radios.





Mound City: Loan of $1,038,000 for construction of a new 100,000 gallon elevated water storage tank.





City of Sesser: Loan of $4,995,000 and grant of $1,996,500 to repair five lagoon-based wastewater systems.





Southern Illinois Stimulus Corporation: Grant of $45,000 to resurface the parking lot at the "Port of Cairo" building.





Village of Palmyra: Loan of $726,000 and grant of $269,000 for construction of a 75,000 gallon pedestal tank and flushing hydrants.





EJ Water Cooperative, Inc.: Loan of $200,000 for construction of water lines to provide safe drinking water.





Village of Cowden: Loan of $177,000 and grant of $273,000 for new sanitary sewer system.





City of Spring Valley: Grant of $99,000 to improve roads in Wolfer Industrial Park.





City of Fulton: Grant of $99,000 to install water lines.





Western Illinois University Foundation: Grant of $96,000 for technical assistance to small and emerging businesses.





Beardstown Sanitary District: Loan of $8,420,000 and grant of $1,200,000 for renovations to wastewater treatment facility.





Mennonite Retirement Community Association, Meadows Inc.: Direct loan of $239,000 for repairs and renovations.