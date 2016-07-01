WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $3.5 million in federal funding to build the Chicago Fire Department’s capabilities to identify and protect against nuclear and other radioactive threats. Today’s funding was made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Securing the Cities Program, under which CFD stands to receive up to $30 million over five years.

Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “Chicago is a world-class city that attracts millions of visitors each year – to our lakefront, Magnificent Mile, and our historic and culturally diverse neighborhoods. Unfortunately, the same things that make Chicago a great American city also attract unwanted attention from those who wish to do us harm,” said Durbin. “This grant will help equip Chicago’s firefighters with the best, most up-to-date tools to do their jobs effectively and keep Chicago residents and visitors safe.”

Earlier today, Senator Durbin announced more than $107 million in DHS funding for emergency preparedness in Illinois. These grants, in addition to DHS grants for Illinois first responders, are critical to helping the Chicago area and Illinois prevent and respond to emergency events.

