Durbin announces $2.8 million in HUD funding for Illinois housing and community development
BELVIDERE – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that 22 communities in Illinois will receive a total of $2,846,926 in grant funding through the Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency (PH-FSS), a federal grant program administered by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to develop strategies which help families learn skills, gain experience, and obtain employment in the hopes of leading to economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.
“These programs will help families gain the skills necessary to land good-paying jobs and affordable housing,” Durbin said. “This federal funding will give local development agencies across the state the ability to help people in their communities who need it the most.”
The Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency (PH-FSS) Program promotes the development of local strategies to coordinate the use of assistance under the public housing program with public and private resources, enable participating families to increase earned income and financial literacy, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency. The following communities will receive ROSS Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency funding:
- Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington (Bloomington, Illinois): $51,782
- Chicago Housing Authority (Chicago, Illinois): $796,565
- Housing Authority of Cook County (Cook County, Illinois): $184,800
- DuPage Housing Authority (DuPage County, Illinois): $114,114
- Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Illinois): $69,000
- Housing Authority of the City of Elgin (Elgin, Illinois): $136,000
- Housing Authority of Henry County (Henry County, Illinois): $91,977
- Housing Authority of Joliet (Joliet, Illinois): $63,898
- Housing Authority of the City of Freeport (Freeport, Illinois): $69,000
- Kankakee County Housing Authority (Kankakee County, Illinois): $43,280
- Housing Authority of the County of Lake (Lake County, Illinois): $222,561
- Macoupin County Housing Authority (Macoupin County, Illinois): $42,616
- Madison County Housing Authority (Madison County, Illinois): $69,000
- Marion County Housing Authority (Marion County, Illinois): $44,747
- Menard County Housing Authority (Menard County, Illinois): $29,160
- Peoria Housing Authority (Peoria, Illinois): $98,210
- Rock Island Housing Authority (Rock Island, Illinois): $65,000
- Rockford Housing Authority (Rockford, Illinois): $200,961
- Springfield Housing Authority (Springfield, Illinois): $236,000
- St. Clair County Housing Authority (St. Clair County, Illinois): $34,500
- Waukegan Housing Authority (Waukegan, Illinois): $50,819
- Winnebago County Housing Authority (Winnebago County, Illinois): $132,936
