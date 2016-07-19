Article continues after sponsor message

BELVIDERE – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that 22 communities in Illinois will receive a total of $2,846,926 in grant funding through the Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency (PH-FSS), a federal grant program administered by Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to develop strategies which help families learn skills, gain experience, and obtain employment in the hopes of leading to economic independence and housing self-sufficiency.

“These programs will help families gain the skills necessary to land good-paying jobs and affordable housing,” Durbin said. “This federal funding will give local development agencies across the state the ability to help people in their communities who need it the most.”

The Resident Opportunities and Self Sufficiency (ROSS) Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency (PH-FSS) Program promotes the development of local strategies to coordinate the use of assistance under the public housing program with public and private resources, enable participating families to increase earned income and financial literacy, reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and housing self-sufficiency. The following communities will receive ROSS Public Housing Family Self-Sufficiency funding:

Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington (Bloomington, Illinois): $51,782

$51,782 Chicago Housing Authority (Chicago, Illinois): $796,565

$796,565 Housing Authority of Cook County (Cook County, Illinois): $184,800

$184,800 DuPage Housing Authority (DuPage County, Illinois): $114,114

$114,114 Housing Authority of the City of East St. Louis (East St. Louis, Illinois): $69,000

$69,000 Housing Authority of the City of Elgin (Elgin, Illinois): $136,000

$136,000 Housing Authority of Henry County (Henry County, Illinois): $91,977

$91,977 Housing Authority of Joliet (Joliet, Illinois): $63,898

$63,898 Housing Authority of the City of Freeport (Freeport, Illinois): $69,000

$69,000 Kankakee County Housing Authority (Kankakee County, Illinois): $43,280

$43,280 Housing Authority of the County of Lake (Lake County, Illinois): $222,561

$222,561 Macoupin County Housing Authority (Macoupin County, Illinois): $42,616

$42,616 Madison County Housing Authority (Madison County, Illinois): $69,000

$69,000 Marion County Housing Authority (Marion County, Illinois): $44,747

$44,747 Menard County Housing Authority (Menard County, Illinois): $29,160

$29,160 Peoria Housing Authority (Peoria, Illinois): $98,210

$98,210 Rock Island Housing Authority (Rock Island, Illinois): $65,000

$65,000 Rockford Housing Authority (Rockford, Illinois): $200,961

$200,961 Springfield Housing Authority (Springfield, Illinois ): $236,000

): $236,000 St. Clair County Housing Authority (St. Clair County, Illinois): $34,500

$34,500 Waukegan Housing Authority (Waukegan, Illinois): $50,819

$50,819 Winnebago County Housing Authority (Winnebago County, Illinois): $132,936

More like this: