CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded seven health centers in Illinois a total of $245,000 to improve quality of care through the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) delivery model, which increases patient-doctor communication, provides comprehensive care, and empowers patients to take part in decisions about their own health. This funding was provided through the Affordable Care Act and builds on initial resources awarded through the Health Center Program operational grant.

“Community health centers provide high-quality, comprehensive medical care to thousands of Illinoisans every year,” said Durbin. “This investment will help health centers across our state continue to improve health outcomes and reduce patient costs through improved communication between patients and medical professionals.”

Under this announcement, the following organizations will receive $35,000 each to support patient-centered care:

Southern Illinois University (Springfield)

(Springfield) Chestnut Health Systems, Inc. (Bloomington)

(Bloomington) Community Nurse Health Association (LaGrange)

(LaGrange) Esperanza Health Centers (Chicago)

(Chicago) Hamdard Center for Health and Human Services NFP (Addison)

(Addison) Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago)

(Chicago) Knox County Health Department (Galesburg)

