WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced $1.6 million in federal funding for the Chicago-based National Runaway Switchboard (NRS), which helps homeless and at-risk youths and their families access counseling, prevention services, and local resources. Today's funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will allow the NRS to continue operating 24-hours a day, 365 days a year, and promote its 1-800-RUNAWAY Hotline.

"This is an important investment to help our country's most vulnerable young people. Through efforts like the National Runaway Switchboard, children and families are able to get the help they need to begin healing and become healthy, happy adults," said Durbin. "I commend the NRS for its commitment to protecting America's youth and reuniting families."