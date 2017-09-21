WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth today announced more than $110 million in federal funding to improve emergency preparedness across Illinois. In fiscal year 2017, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded state and local authorities, transportation agencies, and port facility operators in Illinois preparedness grants totaling $110,003,968 to prevent and respond to acts of terrorism and other hazards.

“The recent string of horrific terror attacks around the world has underscored a grim reality—we must ensure that Illinois is prepared to address emergency events, including preventing and responding to acts of terrorism,” said Durbin. “This funding will help provide state and local agencies as well as transportation authorities with the necessary tools to keep Illinois residents, visitors, and businesses safe.”

“Grants such as these help Illinois better prepare for, prevent and respond to terrorist attacks and other emergency situations,”Duckworth said. “Illinois’s brave first responders will be able to better protect our communities and save lives with these resources.”

Under this announcement, the State of Illinois was awarded the following grants:

State Homeland Security Grant: $16,391,500 to support the implementation of state homeland security strategies to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism and other catastrophic events;

Urban Area Security Initiative Grant: $68,110,000 to improve capacity to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover from acts of terrorism in Chicago;

Emergency Management Performance Grant: $10,848,380 to assist in preparing for all hazards;

Urban Area Security Initiative Non-Profit Security Grant: $1,929,000 to improve security at non-profit organizations at high risk of terrorist attack;

Intercity Bus Security Grant: $31,161 to enhance security measures for the Anchors Tours, Inc.

Transit Security Grant:$10,221,237 to enhance security measures at critical transit infrastructure within the Chicago Transit Authority.

Under this announcement, the following state and local agencies and facility operators were awarded Port Security Grants to help implement Area Maritime Transportation Security Plans and facility security plans:

Chicago Office of Emergency: $1,451,538

Chicago Police Department: $596,471

City of Chicago: $206,504

Cook County: $80,175

IMTT Holdings, LLC: $81,804

Village of Romeoville: $6,900

Will County Sheriff’s Office: $49,298

