Over 35 VA facilities across the country lack permanent leadership – including Hines VA Hospital which hasn’t had a permanent director since 2014

Legislation to fund VA also includes increased funding for family caregivers program and medical & prosthetic research

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced that his amendment to fill critical staffing shortages in Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) leadership at networks, medical centers, and health care systems across the country was included in the FY2017 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill that was passed by the Senate. Under the legislation, at least $21 million must be spent to address the over three dozen key VA leadership positions that are currently filled by Acting or Interim Directors – including Hines VA Hospital which has not had a permanent director since 2014.

“Permanently assigned leadership that is capable of overseeing and managing networks and medical centers is critical to delivering high quality care to our nation’s veterans in a timely fashion – especially at a time when the VA faces a number of challenges,” said Durbin. “This funding will help the VA prioritize filling these key positions, as well as address staffing shortages in other management and clinical positions, including in rural and underserved areas.”

The FY2017 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill provides funding to support a wide variety of projects that ensure military readiness and quality of life on military bases within the United States and around the world. The legislation provides an increase of $2.8 billion more than FY2016 to help the VA modernize its claims processing as well as help reduce and eliminate backlogs. The bill increases medical and prosthetic research funding which is critical to continuing our national commitment to medical research and will help our veterans that return home with both the physical and mental wounds of war. It also increases funding for critical programs and emerging needs, including Hepatitis-C treatment, whistleblower protection and family caregiver support.

“For years, I have championed the caregivers program in Congress so I’m pleased that this program is a priority in this bill,” said Durbin. “Hundreds of veterans and their caregivers in Illinois and more than 23,000 nationwide participate in this program, with much success.”

