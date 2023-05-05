DUQUOIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 10 officials announce the arrest of 61-year-old Randal C. Everitt of DuQuoin, IL, for two counts of Aggravated Assault (Class 4 Felony), two counts of Unlawful Use or Possession of Weapons by Felon (Class 3 Felony), and one count of Possession of Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (Class 3 Felony).

On May 3, 2023 at approximately 1:20 P.M., officers from the DuQuoin Police Department (PD) responded to the 200 block of West Park Street in DuQuoin, IL for a report of a suicidal subject. DuQuoin PD requested additional resources to assist after making contact with an armed male in a building at that location.

Article continues after sponsor message

Assets and personnel from ISP Troop 10, ISP Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, ISP Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), DuQuoin PD, Pinckneyville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Department of Conservation Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, DuQuoin Fire Department, Pinckneyville Ambulance Service, Air Evac Lifeteam 11– Mt. Vernon, DuQuoin Emergency Management Agency, and DuQuoin Street Department arrived to assist. DuQuoin Banterra Bank also graciously allowed law enforcement officials to use their facilities to support command operations.

At approximately 8:00 P.M., Everitt exited the building and was taken into custody by ISP SWAT with no injuries to anyone involved. Everitt was transported to the Perry County Jail to be held on the above charges. On May 4, 2023, Perry County State’s Attorney David Searby’s office charged Everitt with the above charges. He remains in custody and is being held on $100,000 bond, 10% to apply. No additional information will be released by ISP.

More like this: