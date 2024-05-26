DUQUOIN - The Du Quoin State Fair announces four Grandstand acts scheduled to perform in addition to harness racing and ARCA and USAC auto races with tickets on sale at a 100 Days Out celebration on Saturday, May 18.

Tickets to all announced Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand shows can be purchased starting Saturday, May 18 at the Du Quoin Grandstand box office for in-person sales only from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Ticketmaster sales open at 12 p.m.

In addition to box office ticket sales, the 100 Days Out celebration will include concessions, a plant sale and a book sale from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event.

“The Du Quoin State Fair is a beloved tradition in southern Illinois,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “This year’s Grandstand lineup has a mix of entertainment with two more yet to be announced.”

“The 100 Days Out event kicks off the countdown to the Du Quoin State Fair,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Luke Davison. “We invite the community to join us Saturday to get Grandstand tickets and parking passes and stick around for the fair food vendors, plant sale and book sale. It’s going to be a great day on the grounds.”

Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Lineup:

Saturday, August 24 features #1 hitmaker Mitchell Tenpenny is a multi-faceted entertainer: singer, songwriter, producer and performer. Since the release of his debut 3X platinum-certified #1 hit single, “Drunk Me,” Mitchell made recent chart history with the shortest span between #1 songs at three weeks apart with “Truth About You” and “At The End Of A Bar.” Catch him on tour this year with Jordan Davis and Luke Combs.

The Marshall Tucker Band headlines the Grandstand Sunday, August 25 with no shortage of southern rock songs from 20 studio albums. “Can’t You See” is perhaps their most iconic and immediately recognizable hit, but this six-man band has influenced countless artists throughout their legendary journey that began in 1972.

On Thursday, August 29, the Du Quoin State Fair welcomes KANSAS. With a career spanning five decades, sixteen studio albums and five live albums, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. “Carry On Wayward Son” continues to be one of the top five most played songs on classic rock radio, and ‘Dust In the Wind’ has been played on the radio more than three million times.

Ashley McBryde takes the stage on Friday, August 30. Ashley McBryde takes the stage on Friday, August 30. McBryde has earned some of the industry’s biggest accolades, including a Grammy and CMA and ACM awards in addition to being a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Arkansas native’s latest critically acclaimed album The Devil I Know is available now.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 23 - September 2. Admission to the fair is free. Parking is free on Friday, August 23 only. Parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates. Seasonal parking passes are available for $30, good for duration of the fair. To learn more, visit https://dsf.illinois.gov/

