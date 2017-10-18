SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Jared Floyd Brown, of Dupo, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Oct. 10, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Brown enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Brown will earn 100 percent paid college tuition through the Illinois National Guard Grant, Select Reserve G.I. Bill and Federal tuition assistance.

Brown's family said they are very proud of him for enlisting in the ILARNG. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulated Brown and welcomed him into the ILARNG.

Photo: Sgt. 1st Class William Ingles, Illinois National Guard Recruiter, and Pvt. Jared Brown of Dupo, Illinois, pose for a photo at the St. Louis Military Enlistment Processing Station in St. Louis, Missouri, Oct. 10. Brown enlisted as an 88M, Motor Transportation Operator. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)

