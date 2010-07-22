It's been a long time since the Riverbend Area has offered structured duplicate games. In prior years, there were two excellent games: The evening game in East Alton run by Pete and June Chisty, and the regularly scheduled game hosted by Shell Oil.

ACBL sanctioned duplicate bridge has been held in Edwardsville, Highland, Belleville, and O'Fallon for many recent years; but Alton area players had to travel far and wide, even over to the St. Louis area for their weekly club games.

That's no longer necessary, because now sanctioned duplicate games are being held weekly at Senior Services Plus at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton. Games are friendly, and fun with munchies and comaraderie.

**A Monday afternoon game is sponsored by the AAUW (American Association of University Women) and is held at 12:30pm weekly. Money goes to SSP and reentry scholarships to local area women.

Article continues after sponsor message

**A Wednesday evening game is played 6-9pm at the SSP as well. The public is invited to play in these games and need not be an ACBL or AAUW member. The fee is $4/person which includes ACBL sanction fees and the SSP contribution.

Enjoy lunch at noon in SSP's Cafe then head to the bridge room. In the evening, snacks are provided at the game. Bright lights, air conditioning, with a remodeled room--what more can a bridge player ask for?

The ACBL is the American Contract Bridge League that promotes bridge games in clubs, sectional, regional, and national tournaments. The organization also supports online bridge and especially the development of youth bridge in schools, clubs, camps and their own national tournament. Bridge exercises the brain and enhances mathematic and logic skills.

The local director is Barbara Simpson, Godfrey resident and ACBL director/teacher. In her absence, the games are run by Linda Brazier, also an ACBL director. Since the games are sanctioned, ACBL Master Points are awarded to the winners.

Barbara also offers beginning and intermediate lessons to local and returning players who have an interest in improving their bridge skills. Next lessons start October 11 at SSP. For additional information about the games or the lessons: Barbara Simpson (618)798-1746 (cell) or e-mail: bridgenut@charter.net.

More like this: