Following is a statement by Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan following the sentencing of Fred Bathon, former treasurer of Madison County, in Federal Court Friday:

“I am heartened by the fact that, once again, our system of justice worked and Mr. Bathon will now suffer the consequences of his actions.

Unfortunately, Mr. Bathon did more than break the law, he betrayed the trust of the people who elected him to office and dishonored the men and women – Democrats, Republicans and Independents – who proudly, honorably and ethically serve the people at every level of Madison County government.

As this regrettable saga ends, I join with other elected officials to continue to honor the oath of office to which we all swore, and to continue to work diligently and honestly for the people of Madison County.”

Alan J. Dunstan

