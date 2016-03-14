EDWARDSVILLE – After separate depositions where Kurt Prenzler refused under oath both times to answer questions about his background, a Federal Judge ordered him to appear for a third deposition under the threat of contempt of court in a pending lawsuit in St. Clair County. Prenzler has been compelled to answer those questions that he previously refused to answer under oath.

Now he is again attempting to deflect attention away from his legal problems.

On February 19, Prenzler, the county treasurer and a candidate for the chairman’s position, leveled the same, unfounded charges critical of Madison County’s purchasing policies. Now, in an obvious attempt to divert attention from his use of taxpayer money to fund his legal defense involving litigation completely unrelated to Madison County in St. Clair County, where Prenzler inserted himself into the case for political purposes, he is attempting to deflect attention away from his numerous problems.

The Madison County Board strictly adheres to the only county’s Purchasing Ordinance. The competitive bid process employed by the county eliminates any chance for unethical behavior. The County Board Chairman serves no role in the purchasing process, does not have the authority to approve purchases and plays no role in the authorization or approval of purchases by the County Board.

Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said that only violation of the Purchasing Ordinance recently has been by the Treasurer’s Office.

Despite Prenzler’s promise not to accept campaign contributions from county vendors, two of his top four contributors to his campaign are, in fact, county vendors.

“Mr. Prenzler has violated the Madison County purchasing ordinance, he uses the employees in the Treasurer’s office to do campaign work while they are being paid by county taxpayers, and he uses the back of the Property Tax Bill as a political advertisement,” Dunstan stated. “I believe Mr. Prenzler could learn something from the county’s Ethics Advisor by not using his own office for political purposes.”

“I would hope that Mr. Prenzler will someday wake up and stop rehashing the same issue over and over, even when it has been proven to be entirely without merit,” the chairman quipped. “Just as I’m sure Mr. Prenzler would like to wake up one morning with the chance to correct his discrimination of a female employee in his office, an illegal and unethical act which could end up costing taxpayers as much as $1,000,000,” the chairman quipped.

