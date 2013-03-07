Dunstan, Kern ask Governor to Reconsider Changes to SIU Board of Trustees
The chairmen of the two largest counties in Southern Illinois are asking Illinois Governor Pat Quinn to reconsider his decision to remove three area leaders from the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees.
In a letter sent Monday (March 4), Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern address issues related to Quinn’s removal of Alton attorney John Simmons, construction executive Mark Hinrichs of O’Fallon, and Ed Hightower, superintendent of the Edwardsville School District. Dunstan and Kern also request the governor meets with members of the Southern Illinois legislative delegation to resolve the issues.
Following is the text of the letter from Dunstan and Kern:
(signed)
Alan J. Dunstan
Mark Kern
