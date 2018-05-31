ST. LOUIS- Dunkin’ Donutswill ring in one of its favorite days of the year - National Donut Day on Friday, June 1st - by once again offering guests a free classic donut of their choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage. The offer is good all day on June 1st at participating Dunkin’ Donutsrestaurants nationwide on classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate and Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles.

Dunkin's donut case will feature a summer celebration with new names and designs for some classic varieties, including:

Party On: Vanilla frosted donut with blue icing and confetti sprinkles

Vanilla frosted donut with blue icing and confetti sprinkles Strawberry Spectacular: Strawberry frosted donut with confetti sprinkles

Strawberry frosted donut with confetti sprinkles Boston Kreme Bash: A classic filled donut with Bavarian creme filling, frosted with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle

A classic filled donut with Bavarian creme filling, frosted with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle Chocolate Madness: Chocolate Cake donut with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle

Chocolate Cake donut with chocolate dipping icing and a blue icing drizzle Confetti Craze:Chocolate frosted donut with confetti sprinkles

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin' Donuts has been serving guests signature donuts for 68 years. Dunkin’ Donuts is the #1 retailer of donuts in America, and sells more than 2.9 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide. Within the United States, Dunkin’ Donuts offers a wide variety of delicious donuts, including beloved flavors such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Chocolate Glazed Cake and Chocolate Frosted. Additionally, some Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants also feature regional favorites like the Sour Cream Donut in Chicago, and the Peanut Stick in upstate New York.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ Donuts blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

