ST. LOUIS — Dunkin’ Donuts is excited to announce the return of its “Cardinals Win, You Win” promotion to help keep DD Perks® members and St. Louis Cardinals fans running throughout the season. Beginning with Sunday’s home game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Monday after the Cardinals win a Sunday home game, DD Perks® members will receive a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the St. Louis, Mo. and Metro-East region.

"St. Louis Cardinals fans are among the most passionate and loyal fans in sports, and Dunkin' Donuts is a proud partner of the Cardinals baseball team," said Lynne McKune, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin' Brands. "We look forward to rewarding our loyal guests with the return of the 'Cardinals Win, You Win' promotion."

The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests nationwide with points toward free Dunkin' Donuts beverages for every visit they make at participating Dunkin' Donuts locations. With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' Donuts when they pay using an enrolled DD Card, either plastic or via the Dunkin' Mobile App. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants. To enroll in DD Perks and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com.

Dunkin' Donuts gives DD Perks members the exclusive opportunity to order ahead and skip the wait in store through On-the-Go Mobile Ordering. DD Perks members can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, select their desired location, and then simply confirm via the Dunkin' Donuts Mobile® App when they are ready to pick up their order inside the restaurant, or at the drive-thru. The order is automatically paid for using their Dunkin' Donuts Card within the App. In the restaurant, DD Perks Members can skip the wait in store and go straight to pick up their items at a designated area. They also have the ability to save their recent orders as a favorite to speed up their next Dunkin' run.

To learn more about the Cardinals Win, You Win program, follow Dunkin’ Donuts locally on Twitter @DunkinSTL.

*Offer valid for DD Perks® Members the Monday after a Cardinals home game Sunday win. Limit one per customer at participating locations.

