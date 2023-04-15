GRAFTON - Great Rivers Choral Society is hosting a Dueling Pianos Fundraiser on Saturday, April 22, with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and the event beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event will be held at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, located at 21028 Eckert Orchard Road in Grafton.

The fundraiser will feature a cash bar, raffle drawings, and 50/50 tickets. Event tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased online at this link.

“We are very excited to announce the return of one of our favorite fundraisers, Dueling Pianos!” the group said on their website.

“Proceeds help our community-based nonprofit organization to defray the costs of producing and presenting high-quality musical programs free of charge to audiences across the River Bend area.”

The event will also feature a “grazing table” of snacks, with plates available for $10 each.

For more information about this event, see the listing on Riverbender.com/events. To learn more about the Great Rivers Choral Society, visit grcssing.org or their Facebook page.

