

Staunton Economic Development representative Don Boeckenstedt along with MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht and Staunton Mayor Craig Neuhaus (right) present Jay Rademacher, Assistant Manager or Duda Ace Hardware, $5,000 of Build Macoupin County energy funds. Staunton Economic Development representative Don Boeckenstedt along with MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht and Staunton Mayor Craig Neuhaus (right) present Jay Rademacher, Assistant Manager or Duda Ace Hardware, $5,000 of Build Macoupin County energy funds.

Duda Ace Hardware located in Staunton, recently was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January, is available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation. MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees may receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines have been met and approved.

“The process was painless. Everything turned out well,” said Duda Assistant Manager Jay Rademacher. “It really brightened up the store and everything looks cleaner. Delmar Balke did a great job on the installation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Duda Ace Hardware was awarded $5,000 for their lighting system from Build Macoupin County. Other qualifying energy efficiency projects include HVAC, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses must be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

Duda Ace Hardware is located at 500 West Main Street, Staunton, (618) 635-3300. They are open Weekdays 7am-7pm; Sat 7am-5pm; Sun 11am-5pm.

The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program. To find out if your project qualifies for the program, please contact MEDP. MEDP will determine if projects meet the program requirements. Application and extended guidelines can be found at www.macoupinpartners.com/html/grant_funding.html.

More like this: