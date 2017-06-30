Duckworth's provisions to create aviation jobs, improve airplane safety and protect passengers with disabilities pass Senate Commerce Committee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Several provisions proposed by U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) to create jobs, improve airline safety and protect travelers with disabilities passed the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee today as part of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2017. Duckworth’s proposals in the FAA Reauthorization Act, which is set to be considered by the full Senate, include: Duckworth’s Local Labor Hiring Pilot Program Amendment would help establish a 3-year pilot program, comparable to what FHWA/FTA operates, to help ensure airports hire local laborers for airport infrastructure projects, serving to bring new construction and operations jobs to local communities. This amendment would also help support a skilled workforce and create employment opportunities for Veterans. Regarding this amendment, Duckworth said, “Initiatives like this one that help increase local employment and workforce training opportunities are just common sense, and I look forward to continuing my work to create more good-paying infrastructure jobs throughout Illinois and across the country.”

Duckworth's Advisory Committee on the Air Travel Needs of Passengers with Disabilities Sunset Extension Amendment would eliminate the termination date for the Advisory Committee on the Air Travel Needs of Passengers with Disabilities that advises USDOT in implementing the Air Carrier Access Act. Article continues after sponsor message Duckworth's bipartisan Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act also passed the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee today as part of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2017. This legislation would support women and families nationwide by ensuring breastfeeding mothers traveling through large- and medium-sized airports have accessible, clean and convenient lactation rooms to use. The bill would ensure that within two years all large and medium hub airports in the United States provide a private space that is accessible to persons with disabilities in each terminal for mothers to express breastmilk. The legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and a companion bill was re-introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Steve Knight (R-CA). This bill has been endorsed by the U.S. Breastfeeding Coalition, the National Association of County and City Health Officials, the National Military Family Association, the Association of State Public Health Nutritionists, the American College of Nurse-Midwives and the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.