WASHINGTON, D.C. – After U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth’s (D-IL) legislation to provide nursing mothers with private, clean and accessible lactation rooms was signed into law last week, Duckworth released the following statement:

“This bipartisan bill will help moms and their children find clean and accessible spaces to express breastmilk during travel,” said Senator Duckworth. “Breastfeeding has long-lasting health benefits that protect mothers and children from illnesses, and I’m pleased this legislation received overwhelming support from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

Duckworth first introduced the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act in May of 2015 as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. The legislation first passed the House as part of the FAA reauthorization bill in April of 2018 before passing the Senate last Wednesday. Duckworth also wrote an op-ed describing her experiences as a traveling mother and calling on Congress to pass the FAM Act.

The FAM Act was co-sponsored in the Senate by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and requires all large- and medium-sized airports to provide clean, accessible, private rooms in every terminal for nursing mothers. Additionally, airports will be required to provide baby changing tables in men’s and women’s bathrooms. The bill makes grants available to airports to help them make these critical renovations.

