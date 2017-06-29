WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)’s bipartisan Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Act passed the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation as part of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2017. Duckworth’s legislation would serve to support women and families nationwide by ensuring breastfeeding mothers traveling through large- and medium-sized airports have accessible, clean and convenient lactation rooms to use.

“Even though we would never expect travelers to eat their meals in bathrooms stalls, new mothers are often directed to airport toilets to feed their children,” said Duckworth. “If airports still have spaces for smoking lounges in 2017, surely we can find clean and accessible spaces to allow new mothers to express breastmilk since breastfeeding has long-lasting health benefits that protect mothers and children from illnesses. If signed into law, the FAM Act will make a significant difference in the lives of moms and their children during travel, and I look forward to continuing my work in the Senate to support women and families at the airport, at home and in the workplace.”

The FAM Act would ensure that within two years all large and medium hub airports in the United States provide a private space that is accessible to persons with disabilities in each terminal for mothers to express breastmilk. The legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Deb Fischer (R-NE) and Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and a companion bill was re-introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Steve Knight (R-CA). This bill has been endorsed by the U.S. Breastfeeding Coalition, the National Association of County and City Health Officials, the National Military Family Association, the Association of State Public Health Nutritionists, the American College of Nurse-Midwives and the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses.

