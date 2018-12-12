WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after voting for the farm bill, which just overwhelmingly passed the Senate. The legislation included several Illinois priorities and includes provisions that will ensure farmers receive the assistance they need, support Veteran farmers and urban agriculture efforts, improve drinking water and expand access to high-speed internet in rural communities, and create historic investments in land and water conservation through climate-smart agricultural practices.

“The strength of America's farmers is a reflection of the strength of our nation. This bipartisan legislation will give Illinois farmers the support they need and help them remain competitive while supporting millions of jobs, making important investments in rural America and protecting our environment,” said Duckworth. “I'll continue to work in the Senate to ensure our farmers have the resources and certainty they need to support our nation's food supply, fuel our cars and grow our economy.”

Today’s Senate-passed legislation rejects harmful proposals to limit food assistance for military families, which was a Duckworth priority. It also helps Veterans transition from active duty to civilian life by providing Veterans with training and making farm programs, loans, and risk management tools more affordable for Veterans. The bill also establishes historic new support for urban farmers and funds initiatives to help farmers find new markets across the world to export their goods.

