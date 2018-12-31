WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rolled back the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards. Duckworth serves on the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee.

“The Trump Administration is choosing to continue its attack on the public health of our children and our communities. The evidence is clear: mercury is a toxin that causes learning disabilities, loss of IQ, asthma attacks, heart attacks and premature deaths. By rolling back the lifesaving standards responsible for the dramatic reduction of mercury and other toxins in our air, the Trump Administration has once again abandoned its duty to protect the public health of our babies and our children. I’ll keep working to protect the right of every child and every American to breathe clean, healthy air.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: