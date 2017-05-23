WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement in response to President Trump's federal budget proposal:

“This irresponsible proposal merely continues President Trump’s long list of broken campaign promises. Instead of investing in our country’s infrastructure and manufacturing sector, protecting Medicaid or putting American workers and families first, this proposal recklessly guts the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and eliminates a critical program that fights Veteran homelessness while putting almost 2 million Veterans’ health care at risk. Let me be clear: this budget is bad for our economy and for Illinois families. It would weaken our nation, harm our environment, limit job creation, increase childhood hunger as well as put Veterans, seniors and Americans living with disabilities on the chopping block. The American people deserve better.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

4 days ago - Attorney General Raoul Leads Coalition Supporting Epa’s Proposal To Strengthen Dust-Lead Regulations

Jul 20, 2023 - Wood River Wedding Venue Proposal Not Recommended, Moves To City Council

Sep 12, 2023 - Unionized Refinery Workers Take Vote On Contract Proposal

Aug 21, 2023 - Durbin, Duckworth Lead Letter To Epa Urging The Agency To Protect Communities From Coal Ash

Jul 25, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Calls On Federal Government To Expand Language For Severe Weather Emergency Alerts

 