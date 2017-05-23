Duckworth: Trump budget is devastating for Illinois families, Veterans, economy & environment Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement in response to President Trump's federal budget proposal: “This irresponsible proposal merely continues President Trump’s long list of broken campaign promises. Instead of investing in our country’s infrastructure and manufacturing sector, protecting Medicaid or putting American workers and families first, this proposal recklessly guts the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and eliminates a critical program that fights Veteran homelessness while putting almost 2 million Veterans’ health care at risk. Let me be clear: this budget is bad for our economy and for Illinois families. It would weaken our nation, harm our environment, limit job creation, increase childhood hunger as well as put Veterans, seniors and Americans living with disabilities on the chopping block. The American people deserve better.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip